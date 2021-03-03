AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke to WrestleZone to hype up this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, where the Broken One teams with Marq Quen to battle Adam Page and John Silver in tag team action. Hardy speaks on his work with Private Party, as well as warns the Hangman about messing with his money ahead of their singles-showdown at Revolution this weekend. Highlights are below.

Promises to beat up Hangman Page badly at Revolution for messing with his money:

“I don’t think he realizes [how much money is on the line]. I am definitely physical. I am going to beat Adam Page up greatly because he’s trying to take my entire first quarter 2021, this is one of my best quarters ever, are you kidding me? And on top of that,” Hardy noted, “the way he tricked me and bamboozled me into this, it was just uncalled for. I can’t believe he lacks such integrity. I thought he was a decent guy but I guess I was wrong. As much money as he would win from me if he did win, I’m gonna beat that much money out of him. So I’m gonna make him pay for his transgressions. He’s gonna learn, you don’t mess with Big Money Matt’s money.”

On his work with Private Party:

“It’s very cool that they were legitimate big Hardy Boyz fans when they were growing up and I think it even adds to the story that like, hey, I was their hero growing up. So now it’s, ‘I wanna take you under my wing and I wanna teach you’ but you have this guy, Big Money Matt, who’s taking advantage of these young kids who grew up idolizing him and watching him,” Hardy said, “I think it adds a lot of great layers to the story. And I think that them even turning heel and having more of an edge and an attitude on TV is something that’s going to take them further in their career, and help reach their full potential as well.”

How proud he is that they’ve turned up the viciousness:

“I love the fact that we did the [scenario of] ‘maybe Matt’s right, maybe this is the way, win by any means necessary.’ Something that I feel like has really translated well, especially in Isiah’s match this week against Adam Page, is his aggressiveness and his viciousness. These guys have always been incredibly talented, incredibly athletic,” Hardy said, “but you need the audience to look on screen and go, ‘Hold on, this guy can fight.’ I understand he’s an athlete and sure, maybe this is showbiz to a degree. But I think this guy would kick my ass if I ever got in the ring with him. They’re really starting to bring that now, it makes me very proud of them.”