On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, superstar Matt Hardy addressed the fans for the first time since his scary fall at ALL OUT over the weekend. The Broken One had hyped his return all week, declaring that he had “some things to say.”

-Hardy starts off by thanking the fans. His speech immediately gets interrupted by the few who are in attendance. He then thanks those watching the broadcast.

“Saturday at ALL OUT I suffered a very scary fall. I know it frightened a lot of people. The outpouring of love has been overwhelming. I’m very happy to stand here in front of you and tell you that after a myriad of tests I am expected to make a 100% recovery. I can claim to be the toughest man alive, but I’m happy to call myself the luckiest man alive.”

Cameras show us that his wife Reby Hardy is in the building. He apologizes to her and to the fans for putting them through that scary moment on Saturday. He says that he’s happy that his vendetta with Sammy Guevara is over because it only would have escalated.

Hardy says his new plan now is to get healthy, get ranked, and attempt to win the AEW world title.

“My journey is not over, and a big part of that is each and everyone of you. You guys are the best. Pro-wrestling fans are the best.” He leaves to a huge ovation.

