Matt Hardy experienced a brief, awkward moment during the World Tag Team Title match at TNA Rebellion 2025 and later addressed it on social media.

During Sunday’s pay-per-view event, The Nemeths defeated The Hardys to claim the championship. At one point in the match, Matt attempted to prevent Ryan Nemeth from breaking up a pinfall by Jeff Hardy on Nic Nemeth, but inadvertently collided with referee Paige Prinzivalli.

Taking to Twitter, Matt explained the situation. He wrote,

“Here’s the deal — My eyes were locked on Ryan Nemeth as I was committed to stopping him from breaking up the pin, like he had already done twice before. My momentum was always moving in that direction when the referee, Paige, unknowingly slid underneath me to make the count. I had a split-second decision: either crash full force into Paige or awkwardly jump over her to avoid potentially injuring her. So I chose to jump.

On live TV, s**t happens. It wasn’t anyone’s fault — not mine, not Paige’s. It wasn’t the cleanest moment, but the important thing is that she wasn’t hurt. That’s all that really matters. My only regret is that Jeff might have had Nic Nemeth pinned if this hadn’t happened, which is frustrating. Still, not nearly as frustrating as seeing a portion of online wrestling fans find joy in moments like this.

Thanks to everyone for an amazing, sold-out TNA event in L.A. It was an absolute blast performing in front of such passionate fans.”

Here’s the deal – My eyes were locked on Ryan Nemeth as I had committed to stop him from breaking up this pin, like he did the previous 2. My momentum was always moving in that direction when the ref Paige unknowingly slid under me to make the count. I either had to crash full… https://t.co/va6iAGglZg — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 29, 2025

Not only did TNA Wrestling deliver a stacked card at TNA Rebellion 2025, but it also welcomed a special guest — world-renowned magician Criss Angel.

Matt Hardy shared a tweet featuring a photo of himself, his brother Jeff, and Angel backstage at the show.

Meanwhile, Angel posted a video of himself and his sons sitting front row, capturing the moment Leon Slater executed his incredible Swanton 450 splash onto a crowd of opponents.

It was awesome to have the legendary @CrissAngel in the house for @ThisIsTNA #TNARebellion last night. pic.twitter.com/Lqb1iWIEhz — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2025

Anthony Bowens’ father went viral. Bowens rewteeted a clip of his dad Sandy from a Barstool Sports video looking at hocky fight tape traders from the 1980s. Bowens wrote:

“Lmao my dad is going viral”

He added in a second post:

“My dad is truly one of a kind. I can’t believe someone found and posted this haha. The Godfather of hockey fights is still going strong and doing his thing”

Lmao my dad is going viral https://t.co/tOODQsFxRP — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) April 27, 2025