Despite the recent wave of roster and front-office departures in TNA Wrestling, Matt Hardy continues to express confidence in the company’s direction under TNA President Carlos Silva.

Hardy recently doubled down on previous comments praising Silva’s leadership, pointing to the executive’s efforts to stabilize and grow the promotion during a period of significant transition. According to Hardy, Silva was brought in with a clear mandate focused on improving TNA’s financial health and expanding its reach.

“Carlos was hired for this position to 1) dig TNA out of debt, 2) streamline company cost & expenses, 3) get the company on a bigger TV platform & 4) get to the point where TNA is becoming profitable,” he wrote. “He’s been working tirelessly & every one of these tasks are challenging.”

Hardy continued, “Carlos is getting things done & succeeding on all these goals. The core group at TNA is gonna keep doing what we do – Work hard, grind away and make TNA as great as it can be.”

Hardy’s endorsement comes at a time when TNA has experienced considerable changes behind the scenes.

Over the last month, multiple talents and executives have exited the company, fueling speculation regarding the promotion’s future direction. Reports have also linked several of the recent organizational shifts to changes stemming from TNA’s television agreement with AMC.