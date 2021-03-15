We told you earlier on the site that a YouTuber, known as GirlOnCinema, complained after she had copyright claims made on two of her videos.

This led to AEW President Tony Khan responding to the person, which led to GirlOnCinema sending out various tweets.

Matt Hardy has since given his reaction to this by writing the following on Twitter:

“Nah. What’s gross is when people make fun of injuries that myself & @AEW performers incur while busting our asses to entertain. What’s gross is the disdain & jealousy towards Tony Khan for betting on himself, succeeding & making the wrestling industry a better place. #DFE.”