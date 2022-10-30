During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy spoke about one occasion when Booker T made light of wanting to fail a drug test to get some time off during both men’s time in the WWE:

“Speaking of Booker T, there was one time whenever they were doing, you know, obviously drug tests and suspensions or whatever, I don’t know what it was, and he was talking about sh*t I’m working too hard. He said I want to drug test, I want to fail. He said give me the suspension, I want a vacation give me the suspension. Give me the 30, give me the 30 and he was on the trip all day long. I remember just dying about that. Once again, a funny dude.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes