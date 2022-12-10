Joey Mercury learned in a four-way tag team ladder match against The Hardys, Dave Taylor & William Regal, Paul London & Brian Kendrick, and The Hardys in WWE in 2006 at the Armageddon pay-per-view a painful lesson.

Nitro and Mercury were leaning over a ladder when it crashed into their faces. Mercury’s nose and orbital bone was smashed and he was very soon bleeding profusely at ringside.

On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed the incident:

“Yes, he just didn’t put up his hands. I mean, it’s one of those things, it’s a very dangerous spot as it is. Jeff jumps, but like, you have to have your hands up to block that ladder. Because the ladder, I mean, if it hits your arms, it’s gonna bruise it and cut it or whatever, but like, it’s your arms. His face was down there, and it ended up catching him right in the face. So you can’t go down there and just have a wide open face, you know, with that ladder flying up, especially if it has a lot of velocity. And if it’s coming up fast.”

Quotes via TJR Wrestling