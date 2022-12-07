On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he declined to say anything about Chris Benoit on the show as he, and many others, were still suspicious as to how it all went down:

I was asked to do a testimonial [about Chris Benoit]. But I said, ‘I’m okay’ and I declined to do it because as the day was going on, as you know, more info started coming out and they weren’t really sure about how his family died and there were just some guys that were suspicious that it could be foul play. So I was one of those guys who declined to speak just to be safe. It was a very sad day, obviously, extremely sad and just remarkably eerie in every way possible because of what we were there to do that day with the Vince [McMahon] storyline, explosion angle and then to have that real-life scenario set in on you like that, it was so crazy man.

Calls the situation tragic, even to this day:

So yeah, there were guys who did do testimonies and it is what it is. That was meant to celebrate Chris Benoit’s wrestling career and his life. It’s just very sad and unfortunate how it all ended with him and I don’t know, it’s inexplicable to even try and explain why that happened or how that happened or could ever happen and just at the end of the day, it’s heartbreaking and just sad.

