On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, The Broken One shared a story of an interaction he had with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was a key player at WrestleMania 23 due to the Battle of the Billionaires stipulation he had with the now retired Vince McMahon. Check out what Trump said to Hardy after his epic ladder match in the highlights below.

Recalls Donald Trump being amazed after the ladder match at WrestleMania 23:

I do remember when we came back after the Money in the Bank matches he said ‘Oh my god. How can you guys walk after you jump off that ladder? Geez.’ I do remember a comment about that. It was just he was very shocked that we were jumping off ladders and landing on one another and hitting each other with ladders, he was amazed by that.

How committed Vince McMahon was to getting his shaved after the battle of the billionaires:

I mean, Vince was totally committed. He’s like, yes, shave it all the ring. I mean, Vince would always say that like, and you’d hear that expression about Vince all the time. Like, he never asked a talent to do something that he wouldn’t do, and I think he really tried to make an example of that, if it came to, like, I’m having this hair versus hair match. You know, this deal with Donald Trump. Like, if you’re gonna shave my head, you’re gonna shave it all the way down, and we’re going all the way bald, I’m fully committed, you know? So he was, he was big on setting an example, as far as like doing something that may be embarrassing or something that you have to step out of your comfort zone to do, he would be the first one to volunteer to do it.

