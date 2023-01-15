John Cena and Batista were the last two competitors in the ring during the final seconds of the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble. Cena and Batista fell to the floor together, confusing everyone who had been eliminated.

A furious Vince McMahon entered the ring to address the matter because this wasn’t how the bout was supposed to conclude. Then, as he attempted to approach the ring, he tore not one, but both of his quadriceps, rendering him unable to stand.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Tag Team Champion looked back on it.

“I was like ‘What the f*** was that?’ What is going on? Vince got so furious, so hot, as only Vince McMahon could. They made people leave, so they took Vince out of there. He didn’t want anyone to see him weak, and that’s very much how it was. He wouldn’t let anyone see him for weeks if he couldn’t walk. It was a chaotic situation.”

