On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star recalled the first time that he met The Undertaker.

“You know, people talk about BSK. That’s Yoko and The Godwin’s and Rikishi and Godfather. They were as thick as thieves at the time.

“I remember when we first came to do enhancement work at WWE, I remember the first time we saw Undertaker walk, he literally walked in with his hat, these blackout shades. He had on all black and had a long black trench coat, not a gimmick coat, a regular trench coat.

“We heard them talking about how they’d been out real late last night and had been a big party night or whatever. But he came in looking like such a gangster.

“You know, like, holy sh*t, this guy’s like, he’s f**king the legit deal. He’s really cool, and he’s rocking the look, and he acted very stoic, and he was very quiet.

“He very much maintained his presence around outsiders, I guess so to say. Probably would cut loose if he was just in a locker room with all the regular talents on the roster. But like if he would come around to TV and there were TV people there, there were extras there, he kind of stayed in gimmick more than most people would.”