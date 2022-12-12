At WWE WrestleMania 23, Umaga competed on behalf of Vince McMahon, while Donald Trump chose Bobby Lashley as his representative.

Lashley scored the win, leading to McMahon having his head shaved in the middle of the ring.

On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed Hardy explained that it was McMahon’s commitment to going all in

“I mean, Vince was totally committed. He’s like, yes, shave it all the ring. I mean, Vince would always say that like, and you’d hear that expression about Vince all the time. Like, he never asked a talent to do something that he wouldn’t do, and I think he really tried to make an example of that, if it came to, like, I’m having this hair versus hair match. You know, this deal with Donald Trump. Like, if you’re gonna shave my head, you’re gonna shave it all the way down, and we’re going all the way bald, I’m fully committed, you know? So he was, he was big on setting an example, as far as like doing something that may be embarrassing or something that you have to step out of your comfort zone to do, he would be the first one to volunteer to do it.”

