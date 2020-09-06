According to the Wrestling Observer‘s Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer, AEW superstar Matt Hardy has been released from the hospital following his scary fall on last night’s ALL OUT pay per view. Hardy struck his head against the pavement during his match with Sammy Guevara, a spot that temporarily knocked the Broken One out. He is said to be doing much better today.

Reby Hardy (Matt’s wife) has been giving updates on her Twitter page, which include her taking shots at AEW higher-ups for allowing the match to continue. She wrote earlier today that there’s a 1000% chance Matt suffered a concussion, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

UPDATE: AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that Hardy does not have a concussion. He writes, “An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support!”