Matt Hardy recently delivered a message to the TNA locker room after his main event at TNA Lockdown had time cut due to the show running long.

Matt and Jeff Hardy lost the TNA World Tag Team Championships to Ryan and Nic Nemeth in the main event of the August 23 TNA Lockdown pay-per-view at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The steel cage showdown between The Hardys and The Nemeths ultimately went just under 12 minutes.

During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast (see video below), Matt revealed that he addressed the TNA roster during the company’s subsequent television tapings in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

According to Hardy, his message centered around wrestlers doing their part to keep a show on schedule, particularly when it comes to protecting the allotted time for the main event.

“Our match had time cut from it on Lockdown, the main event, the cage match,” Hardy said. “So I definitely wanted to address a couple things.”

The TNA veteran explained that performers earlier on the card should be willing to trim their own matches when necessary if the show is beginning to run long.

“I just was saying, if you see the show is over [running long] and you can save a minute in your match to make sure the main event gets all their time, step up,” he said. “Step up and be a star. Do what you can do.”

Hardy believes that type of professionalism can also go a long way toward helping talent earn more opportunities within a promotion.

“I mean, that’s something that’s important, and that also helps you rise up through the card,” Hardy continued. “That makes more people want to push you and promote you if you’re a professional and they know you’re out there working for the greater good.”

He added, “I think that’s a very important aspect of pro wrestling.”

Following Lockdown, Matt worked TNA’s August 27 and August 28 television tapings at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

Jeff Hardy did not participate in the tapings, with an injury angle used to temporarily remove him from TNA programming due to his continued difficulties entering Canada.

In related news, Matt Hardy addressed when Jeff Hardy will return to TNA during the same episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast.