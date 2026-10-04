Matt Hardy says Tony Khan wasn’t always thrilled with some of the content featured on Being The Elite.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy reflected on the influence BTE had on professional wrestling and revealed that there were occasions during his AEW run when Khan wasn’t particularly happy with the series or some of the things The Young Bucks were doing.

“It also shows you how influential Being The Elite was in so many ways, too, because I know there’s sometimes that Tony [Khan] hadn’t been too happy with Being The Elite and some of the things the Young Bucks did,” Hardy said.

Despite that, Hardy remains a strong supporter of Matt and Nick Jackson and the type of storytelling they have used throughout their careers.

“But I’m a big advocate of them and their storytelling, and I’m always here for Being The Elite and also just having fun with what you’re doing,” he continued. “Not taking yourself too serious.”

Hardy acknowledged that there are times when wrestling calls for a more serious approach, but believes the inherently outrageous nature of the business also leaves plenty of room for comedy and having fun — something he feels The Young Bucks have consistently embraced.

He also revealed that he recently exchanged messages with the Bucks and expressed his appreciation for everything they have accomplished.

“I actually just interacted with the Young Bucks this week doing that and just back and forth, kind of like the same thing, ‘Hey man, just want to let you know I miss you guys, love you guys,’ and same thing back from myself and Brother Nero,” Hardy said.

“I’m just a big fan of those guys, big fan of everything they’ve done. They’ve broken so many barriers. They’ve done so many amazing things, especially starting AEW probably being the top one.”

Hardy went on to praise the impact Being The Elite had on AEW, including the fact that the company’s annual Full Gear event originated from a running joke on BTE. He also credited the series with giving The Young Bucks and others another platform to advance storylines outside of AEW television.