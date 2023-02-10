The February 3 episode of AEW Rampage featured The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) retaining the AEW World Trios Championships against Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy.

The bout was set up during a brief segment on Dynamite that aired two nights before and hours before Rampage was taped. Hardy, Page, and Kassidy challenged The Elite to the match during the segment.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran revealed that it wasn’t initially planned. Instead, the found our shortly before Dynamite started.

“I enjoyed it, and it was a match that wasn’t booked to happen initially. It changed later on that day, and we ended up doing that. We found out about it just a little bit before we were starting the show. So we didn’t have a ton of time to put together some classic masterpiece, but we made it work. We got in there and we did our thing. More than anything, I was really happy with the storytelling that we did, between myself and Ethan Page and Isiah. It really fit perfectly into what we’re doing currently,” Hardy said.

Hardy detailed the process of putting the match together and noted that is the art of being a wrestler.

“That’s the art of being a pro wrestler. One thing that’s sad, I mean wrestling has got a lot more complicated as time as gone on because it’s more athletic-based and they’re looking for people that can do pretty amazing stuff. A lot of times, some of that stuff, not only is it high-risk, but it also takes everybody being on the same page at the time. So you kinda have to sit down and think it through, kind of have an outline of what you’re gonna do. But in the big scheme of things, pro wrestling is supposed to be two guys who can go in the ring and just call it and do it on the fly, and that is truly an art, and it’s lost a little bit in today’s pro wrestling. But the Bucks and Kenny, they’re definitely good enough under pressure. We can kind of throw something together quick, and we had enough on our team, there was enough experience and enough talent that we can go in there and do that with those guys. We did a hell of a deal. We had 14 minutes, and for a six-man that was put together kind of last minute, I was pretty proud of it,” Hardy said.

Quotes via Fightful