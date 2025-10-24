Matt Hardy lives an extreme life.

On the latest installment of his appropriately-named podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, one-half of the reigning NXT and TNA World Tag-Team Champions along with his brother, Jeff Hardy, spoke about a number of current WWE, NXT and TNA-related topics.

During the episode, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how WWE utilized Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) for the segment featuring The Hardys from the October 21 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

For those who missed it, the 10/21 NXT on CW show, The Hardys each went into ‘the lake of reincarnation’ to transform into their respective alter-egos, ‘BROKEN’ Matt Hardy and ‘Brother Nero’ (see video below).

“It was interesting,” Hardy said of the way WWE utilized A.I. for the segment. “It was cool how they were able to do that and give a look of how the transformation happens underneath the water where that’s always been left up to the imagination before.”

“I was okay with it. If you’re going to use that, it was a decent time to use it,” he added, before being asked by his show co-host if he uses ChatGPT to help with his promos.

“I’m still writing mine,” he answered. “My wife is current with that stuff, but I have no interest in any of it. Technology has already dumbed us down way too much as it is.”

Also on the new episode of ‘The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy’ podcast, the tag-team wrestling legend spoke about The Hardys defending their NXT World Tag-Team Championships against former title-holders DarkState in a ‘Broken Rules’ match at the NXT Halloween Havoc special event this weekend.

The bout is a rematch from their previous meeting, which saw The Hardys defeat DarkState to capture the NXT tag titles at NXT vs. TNA Showdown on October 7.

“A ‘Broken Rules’ match is basically a match with no rules,” he explained. “Anything goes, anything can be used, we can fight all over the building. The standard rules in a pro wrestling match are broken.”

Hardy also confirmed that despite speculation, the ‘Broken Rules’ match at Halloween Havoc this Saturday will not be a ‘cinematic’ style match, such as Hardy’s many past ‘Final Deletion’ matches and other similar movie-style bouts shot at “The Hardy Compound” over the years.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled to take place this Saturday, October 25, live from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, streaming live on Peacock in North America, and on Netflix for international viewers.

