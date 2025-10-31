Matt Hardy and his brother, Jeff Hardy, just finished a run as NXT World Tag-Team Champions after dropping the titles to DarkState on this week’s WWE NXT show.

The pro wrestling legend spoke about this on the latest installment of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

Also during the new episode, Hardy mentioned one thing he would’ve liked to do that he didn’t, how The Hardys are best used as a novelty act, as well as who The Hardys would be interested in working with on the WWE main roster.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the show.

On how the match looked better when he watched it back than he felt as soon as it ended: “I watched the match back and I was happy with it. It looked better than it felt initially. I mean, the way it felt in the ring, I was unsure of the quality of the match, and then whenever I watched the match back and saw how it was shot and different things Jeff (Hardy) was doing and the other guys, it means that the way I felt about the match, it felt pretty good, but I couldn’t see everything, I couldn’t cover everything, I wasn’t certain of how good the match was. But whenever I saw it back, I felt that it looked better than it felt.”

On how he would’ve liked it if his wife, Reby Hardy, were there to play the piano for the ‘fadeaway and classify myself as obsolete’ song: “I mean, they could have played Hardy Boys music obviously but we weren’t doing Hardy Boys and then, the only thing that I think we had that they could greenlight to play was that theme and I was okay with that. I was hoping they could have changed it to Broken. I guess there was an issue with doing that with the wall. So, it was what it was. In all honesty, it was cool to come out to that because there were times when Bray (Wyatt) and I came out to that and Jeff (Hardy) and I. Jeff painted his face, as a tribute to The Fiend and then we got in the ring and we did the signature pose that Bray and I did before every match as The Deleters of the Worlds, and you know, so many people picked up on that on paying homage to Windham so, that was real cool and it felt special to come out to that song after so many years. God, last time I used that was 2018-ish. So after… almost eight years. So yeah, it was cool. It was cool to come out to that one time. It would have been nice if we could’ve had Reby (Hardy) there playing her grand piano and fade away, classify myself as obsolete. WWE, also, they’re very strict when it comes to rules of music and what can be played and what can’t play… So, I was happy that we had that in our back pocket to play as entrance music.”

On how The Hardys are best used as a novelty act in WWE whether it be on NXT, Raw or SmackDown: “I think in a perfect world, to optimize stuff, I would like to see myself and Jeff (Hardy) spend a little more time with TNA, and I would like to see this partnership grow a little bit because I think WWE looks at us as legacy acts. We were WWE-born and bred, and maybe we do stick our heads back in NXT, do another little run there. Maybe we stick our heads into a Raw, do a small run there. Maybe we stick our heads into SmackDown and do a small run there. I definitely think there is a lot of interesting, exciting stuff that can be done, especially if we are used as novelty acts. I think that’s where Jeff and I are at the best, if doing anything for WWE. If we come in like a novelty act, and it’s not like we’re gonna be there and we’re booking all the way from WrestleMania 44 to 45, brother. We’re gonna do a solid year on TV, whatever. I think when we come in and we have a short, explosive little run, I think that’s where we’re used in our most optimal way. So we’ll see. It’s pro wrestling and never say never. Anything could happen in pro wrestling in 2026. Anything could happen and we’ll see.”

On who The Hardys are interested in working with on the WWE main roster: “Probably anyone that we have not worked with. And there’s a few. I mean, we’ve said that before. We would love to do a Broken Matt/Brother Nero with the Wyatt Sicks. Just in some way. In some kind of capacity. That would be very fun to do.”

