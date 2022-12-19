Matt Hardy still has gold that he wants to win.

Hardy is a 14-time world tag team champion who has won six WWE World Tag Team Championships, three WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, three WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, one each of the ROH World Tag Team Championship, WCW Tag Team Championship, and two TNA World Tag Team Championships.

He wants to be the AEW Tag Team Champions with his brother Jeff, who is currently away while he waits out his legal issues stemming from a DUI arrest earlier this year

“Yeah, that would be great,” Hardy said on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” “I really hate that we didn’t get to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles when we got that first shot at them. New Japan definitely stands out. That would be something that would be great to put on our list.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc