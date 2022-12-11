On the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hrdy discussed his time in TNA, and reveals that if he and his brother Jeff had re-signed there were talks of him becoming world champion as his “Broken Matt” character, a run he wouldn’t have wanted to last long as he saw it as an opportunity to elevate a star who is now on the WWE roster. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says had he and Jeff re-signed with TNA he would have had a larger role with creative, and potentially even become world champion as Broken Matt:

I wasn’t going to be like, technically, the ‘head’ of creative. I was going to have a much more impactful role when it came to creative. I was going to have a much bigger say. I was gonna have a lot more input into what was going on. If we would have continued the path that we were doing some of the stuff we were talking about doing with Broken Matt, whenever we eventually decided who we would have dropped the TNA Tag Team Titles to — we left with the titles, in theory. If we would have stayed, if we would re-signed with TNA and if we would have finally chosen a team we would have dropped the titles to them, whoever it may have been, there was a point where they were already talking about me maybe even having another run with the World Title and doing it as “Broken” Matt.”

Says if he did become world champion, he would have suggested to drop it quickly to Eli Drake, now known as LA Knight in WWE:

If I would have ended up winning the World Title, which was talked about, I said, ‘I don’t think I should have it long. I don’t think ‘Broken’ Matt is a character that really needs titles. I don’t think it does a lot.’ The guy who I was saying then was getting really hot and who I wanted to try and make sure — like, ‘If I win the title, let’s make it a big deal. Do a couple of Hardy compound things and then three or four weeks later, I need to drop it.’ I wanted to drop it to Eli Drake.

