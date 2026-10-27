Matt Hardy has opened up about an early attempt by WWE to break up The Hardys, revealing that he and Jeff Hardy were temporarily removed from television after his brother expressed discomfort with certain creative plans.

During a recent interview with The Stunner, where he fact-checked information from his Wikipedia page, Matt reflected on WWE’s original efforts to separate the brothers as an on-screen tag team.

According to Matt, the company had developed a storyline that would have resulted in the duo going their separate ways. However, Jeff wasn’t comfortable with some of the ideas being presented, leading to an apparent punishment from WWE.

“There was a storyline for our characters and they wanted us to split up and there was a couple things that we were asked to do and Jeff was uncomfortable and didn’t want to do it so we were off TV for a while as a punishment, I guess,” Hardy recalled.

Despite being taken off television, the brothers continued working WWE live events during the period. Matt explained that they ultimately reunited because both felt the timing wasn’t right to pursue singles careers.

“But we still did live events, and then they put us back together because we knew we weren’t ready to separate and split up as a team yet.”

The Hardys would eventually pursue separate paths on multiple occasions throughout their careers, including memorable rivalries against one another, before repeatedly reuniting as a tag team.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt confirmed another interesting detail from the brothers’ early WWE years, revealing that he personally made their wrestling tights throughout the 1990s.

“I did. Yes. I sewed all of the tights we wore. All of the tights that you saw us wear on WWE TV in the 90s, I sewed all of those as well,” Hardy said.

He explained that the decision came down to finances, as purchasing professional wrestling gear was expensive when they were starting out.

“So we didn’t have a ton of money, and tights were so expensive back then. So our mom had dad when we were younger. I dusted off our old sewing machine and taught myself how to sew, and then I started making our tights.”