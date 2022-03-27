On the latest edition of the Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about the 2009 feud he had with his brother in WWE, and how neither of them enjoyed the portion of the angle that saw him burn his brother’s house down. Highlights are below.

Says he and Jeff didn’t like the burning the house down portion of the angle:

The whole thing of burning Jeff’s house down. We never liked that. We’d never do a callback to that. But I remember thinking during that angle, I was like, me being jealous of my brother, who’s historically more popular than me? Sure, I can see that. Or, if I had his fireworks go off or do things to embarrass him. But like, burn his house down?

Thinks that could have worked better if it was in the broken universe:

I think that might be a little jumping the shark because we’re trying to play this angle as serious. You know, it’d be different if it [had been] a broken universe angle.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)