Matt Hardy believes Roman Reigns had to overcome poor creative material and a growing perception that WWE was forcing him on its audience. Hardy assessed Reigns’ first singles run on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

Hardy said Reigns was sometimes asked to deliver comedy and dialogue that conflicted with the serious top-star presentation WWE wanted him to embody.

“Some of the creative he had was real bad, especially for a character that is meant to be very serious.”

The conversation also examined how CM Punk’s account of WWE wanting Reigns protected during The Shield years became an online talking point. Hardy’s co-host argued that the directive created a perception of favoritism as Reigns kept The Shield presentation, remained high on the card and received major WrestleMania opportunities.

Hardy contrasted that period with Reigns’ later work alongside Paul Heyman. He said the material now sounds organic and the performer appears comfortable, making the character feel more authentic.

Hardy ranked Reigns alongside Cody Rhodes as one of WWE’s two biggest stars. He also credited the Bloodline story with defining Reigns’ career after an earlier path that might never have reached the same level.

The debate over Reigns’ standing has continued, including a recent look at the argument that he is overrated.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.