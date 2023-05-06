Matt Hardy comments on AEW breaking records with ticket sales for their August 27th All In London event from Wembley Stadium.

The Broken One discussed this topic during a recent episode of his Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, where he explained how AEW selling over 50,000 tickets in the U.K. market proves the company’s power as a global brand.

I felt pretty confident that we could expect 50,000 or so when it was all said and done, and it might surpass that quite a bit, I’m not sure. But the 43,000 mark in 36 hours, if I’m not mistaken, is really impressive, and I think it really shows AEW‘s power as a brand across the globe. I know people are going to be making the hike from all around Europe to come over there. I saw people from Germany that were coming, from Ireland, Scotland obviously. I saw a couple people from Italy that were heading there. So it’s gonna be really, really cool to be at All Out, and it’s definitely gonna be the biggest house, the biggest attendance ever in the history of AEW.

Hardy later discussed the possibility of AEW running a major stadium event in the United States. He believes that All In London’s success will be a blueprint for how AEW can do this in the future.

I could. I could see this being a blueprint for a major United States stadium show. I really could. I think it’s one of those things, sometimes people talk about AEW, how their audience just maintains usually around high 800,000 [viewers], every so often, they’ll pop a million, especially if there’s a lot of competition going on or whatever. I really think that there’s some people that go, ‘Oh, AEW’s stagnant, they get these numbers.’ But I think once again, the demand… it is tangible. The demand for AEW is still growing. Even the last few events and houses that we’ve had, when it comes to live events when there’s TVs, the attendances in the venue have been really, really strong. It’s been doing well, man. It’s still growing, people are still learning about the brand, AEW. Once again, at the end of the day, it’s four years old, so it is really just starting the journey. It’s hard for a wrestling fan not to compare it to WWE. WWE is just so much further ahead, their brand is so ingrained in global pro wrestling lore. So AEW is doing a great job, and I think this is a very strong statement, just about the power of AEW and the AEW brand, and how there’s such a demand for it.

Hardy led Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK to victory over The Firm in the Firm Deletion matchup on last night’s AEW Rampage. You can watch the extended edition of that match here.

