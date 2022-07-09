On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy the Broken One spoke about his relationship with Christian Cage, and how Cage used to give the Hardy brothers heat for getting signed to WWE before he did. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

How Christian gave the Hardy’s heat because they were signed by WWE first:

“The only person that I can really think of that targeted us more than anybody else was Christian Cage. There was a point where Jeff and I were wrestling Furnas and LaFon and Jeff went for a springboard moonsault, and he slips off the top rope and he crashes on the floor. We had to change the whole match around from there because that ended up being the start of the heat. We had a somewhat competitive match with these guys. But Christian, he had heard that we had been signed and we’re going to be you know, employees of WWE and he’d been working to have a contract for so long. When ever Jeff slipped off the top rope, he said he cheered in his house because he was so mad that we got contracts, and he did. He cheered for Jeff’s Jeff’s destruction, which is a funny story that we still share all the time now, and eventually, he got signed and we all ended up being okay. We ended up being best frenemies, but that’s a very funny but true story. He was very envious of Jeff and I when we first signed and he cheered when Jeff slipped off the top rope from a moonsault body block to the floor.”

Jokes that Christian was jealous because he was signed after the Hardys and Edge:

“He wasn’t frustrated because he was signed. He was already making money. That’s why Christian, He was the last one to get signed. That’s why he was showing that frustration and envy and jealousy. He’s good with jealousy.”

