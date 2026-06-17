Matt Hardy believes CM Punk has largely put concerns about backstage controversy to rest since returning to WWE, saying the former world champion has conducted himself as a “model company employee” despite persistent rumors surrounding him.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy addressed speculation involving Punk and suggested that his reputation often fuels stories regardless of whether there is truth behind them.

“I think when you are a big star like CM Punk obviously is and you have a history… I think it’s easy for people to kind of run wild when it comes to the rumor mill. I don’t think that is ever going to go away when it comes to a guy like him because he is such a complex individual.”

Hardy praised Punk’s overall presentation, both inside and outside the ring.

“A great wrestler, an amazing talker, an amazing character. He feels very legit and even if you know him in life, he really stands 10 toes on whatever it is he’s standing for. Whether he loves you or hates you, it is what it is.”

He also noted that speculation often grows simply because of Punk’s personality and history.

“With guys like that, there’ll always be people trying to dig in deeper going, ‘There has to be some ulterior motive here. Things aren’t right.’ I just… stuff gets made up all the time in pro wrestling. I see stuff about me and Jeff and other guys that I know pretty well, and I would imagine that CM Punk is not immune from that either.”

When asked whether he was surprised Punk has avoided major backstage issues during his latest WWE run, Hardy suggested the environment is much different than it was elsewhere.

“I think when he came back to WWE, I think he knew he couldn’t get away with that same type of attitude or mentality. He came back there and a lot of people thought he was going to stir up some sort of controversy or conflict, and he didn’t.”

Hardy went even further, describing Punk as an exemplary employee during his current stint.

“He was a by-the-book guy. It seemed like he was a model company employee. I think it’s hard to dispute that. This guy even went to Saudi Arabia, and I’m sure that wasn’t on his bucket list of things to do. He did it because he’s like, ‘Okay, well, I’m with WWE and they’re doing it, so I’m going to toe the line.’”

Hardy concluded by emphasizing that rumors are simply part of modern wrestling and social media, making it important not to believe everything that circulates online.

“The best thing about social media is it gives everyone a voice. The worst thing about social media is it gives everyone a voice. People get an inkling of something—could be a rumor, could be made up—and they take it and they run with it.”

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