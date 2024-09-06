The Hardy Boys could still end up back in WWE before their legendary in-ring careers are over.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the TNA star spoke about he and Jeff Hardy having their creative plans with TNA lined up through the rest of the year.

Hardy also said “it’s a ‘never say never’ scenario” in terms of a potential return to AEW or WWE.

“We’re both very, very happy,” he said. “We’re extremely happy with how TNA is going right now, and we’re going to be continuing this for a while. We just actually talked about some creative stuff going through the end of this year right now. So that’s very exciting. We dig what we have,” he said. “As far as going to WWE or going to AEW, I mean, it’s a ‘never say never’ scenario. In my world, in the extreme life of Matt Hardy, it’s never say never. You never rule anything out. You never close any doors on anything. You just do your best, you keep your chin up, you keep moving forward, and you try and speak as honestly and as transparently as possible.”

As he continued to touch on the topic, Hardy mentioned how “there’s still been some ongoing conversations with WWE.”

“So it’s one of those things, if we ended up back at AEW to do something, yeah, we wouldn’t be opposed to that, especially if it’s something that sounded really, really good, that we were very intrigued by,” he said. “Then, once again, with WWE, there’s still been some ongoing conversations with WWE. So yeah, I mean, anything can happen in the extreme life of Matt Hardy.”

