On the latest edition of the Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy the Broken One spoke about the ongoing merger between WarnerMedia/Discovery, and how he thinks that it will not have a great affect on AEW due to their success in the ratings and key demographics. Check out Hardy’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says WarnerMedia is very happy with AEW right now:

“They are extremely happy with AEW right now. I don’t know of anyone that has been concerned about it. I haven’t seen any kind of worry or concern. I mean, it’s just business as usual.”

Believes that it will be business as usual between the two sides:

“For the foreseeable future, I continue to see it as business as usual, especially because the Dynamite show is doing great. It’s in the top five every single week. It’s a live program, which people love and they’re really behind it. You have to always remember too that it’s only three years old, which is quite a statement that it’s already in the top three to five every single week.”

