AEW superstar Matt Hardy responded to a fan on Twitter who asked Big Money whether he ever planned on partnering up with his brother Jeff somewhere down the line. Hardy writes, “Yes, I think so. I feel pretty good about stating we’d both like to end our careers like we started, together as a tag team.”
Yes, I think so. I feel pretty good about stating we’d both like to end our careers like we started, together as a tag team. https://t.co/4CXjTpzLAG
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2021
AEW has announced on Twitter that they are releasing additional seating pods for this Friday’s “The House Always Wins” house show event, the promotion’s first non-televised show since their inception back in 2019.
Due to popular demand, additional seat pods are available to purchase for @AEW’s #theHouseAlwaysWins, THIS FRIDAY April 9 – 7pm Bell time at @dailysplace
All tickets are $30 (plus fees)…AEWTIX.COM, via email [email protected] or by phone 904-633-2000 pic.twitter.com/zt8DjLieBN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 5, 2021