AEW superstar Matt Hardy responded to a fan on Twitter who asked Big Money whether he ever planned on partnering up with his brother Jeff somewhere down the line. Hardy writes, “Yes, I think so. I feel pretty good about stating we’d both like to end our careers like we started, together as a tag team.”

AEW has announced on Twitter that they are releasing additional seating pods for this Friday’s “The House Always Wins” house show event, the promotion’s first non-televised show since their inception back in 2019.