Matt Hardy says he believes he would have become world champion if he had joined TNA in 2005.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy discussed the ongoing Dark Side of the Ring look at TNA and reflected on conversations he had with Jeff Jarrett during that period.

It probably would have gone very well for me. Especially looking at what Christian did shortly thereafter. It probably would have been really interesting if I would have taken that path, what would have happened. Who knows?

Hardy was asked if he believes he would have become world champion during that run.

During my run there, yes, I do. I think I would have, especially, I mean, we’d already kind of had conversations about some creative with, of all people, Double J.

Hardy said he and Jarrett had multiple conversations about what he could do in TNA.

We’d had multiple conversations. We just talked about different options, things to do, directions we could go. He knew just because the WWE crowds were chanting and cheering for me that people were emotionally invested. There was a sympathy for me that people would have been very excited for me to show up and go there.

Hardy said one issue was TNA’s television situation at the time.

One of the things that had slowed me down was they said, like, we’re about to get a TV deal. They were working on something. They felt like they were really close and they were going to be with a big player. I was just like, you never know. I do know if I go to WWE, it’s going to be strong TV. It’s going to be around the world.

Hardy said WWE also offered him more money to return.

They also offered me a raise to come back. I just knew there would be stability there as far as making money and being on TV and being able to keep your equity.

Hardy said Jarrett specifically mentioned AJ Styles as a possible opponent.

I do know that he’d said, “Hey, I know you worked with AJ. I think you and AJ could have a great thing on TV.” I had a killer match with him at IWC.

Hardy said Jarrett believed he could have been put in a major position in TNA.

He threw out a couple names. He said, “Guys you worked with on the indies, guys that you came up with, whatever.” He said, “There’s a lot of guys here and I just think you’d be a big boost. You’re just such a mainstream household name that’s known around the globe and it would be great for us.” I think it would help you and us because we could put you in a prevalent position.

Hardy said the pitch included more creative freedom than he felt he might have in WWE.

He’d really pitched a lot of things like, “I don’t think we’re going to try and hold you back like WWE may.” We could kind of cut you loose and kind of let you do your stuff.

Hardy said timing was ultimately a major factor in his decision.

A lot of that ended up being timing. At the end of the day, I ended up making the decision because I felt I could make more money at WWE and also they had guaranteed TV, which would guarantee keeping me on television screens around the world and keep me relevant and keep me in the loop.

Hardy also said Christian Cage’s TNA jump was intriguing to him.

Very much so. I remember when he was heading that way and finishing up and everything, and I thought it was very intriguing. He went over there and he accomplished his goal. He did what he wanted to do. He became world champion. He increased his equity and value and made it seem like he was a bigger star when he came back to WWE.

Hardy also praised Kurt Angle’s TNA run.

Kurt’s the one that really was a big jump. Kurt’s TNA run is awesome. Kurt had some amazing matches in TNA and I wish a lot of that stuff was more widely available for people. Kurt and Joe were magic together, man. They were so good together.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.