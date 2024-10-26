The Hardys appear ready to go through hell tonight.

For your entertainment.

Ahead of tonight’s Full Metal Mayhem showdown between The Hardys and ABC and The System for the world tag-team titles at TNA Bound For Glory 2024, Matt Hardy has teased being ready to “go out with a bang” if tonight is the final TLC-style bout for the iconic Hardy Boys duo.

“For us to be doing — we’re 33 years into this,” Hardy began. “To be doing a Full Metal Mayhem / TLC match against a really young team in ABC and the dastardly System, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, both very talented guys … this is cool.”

Hardy added, “We’re just saying that if this happens to be our last full metal mayhem, we’re going to go out with a bang.”

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2024 results from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI.