Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on the new creative regime of WWE.

The Broken One spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he credited Triple H for taking WWE to new heights before explaining why he thinks it is good for the company to move on from Vince McMahon. Hardy does give McMahon his flowers as the “greatest promoter of all time” but does feel that it was time to move on.

At the end of the day, I think it’s a positive and a win for WWE. Vince, you can’t deny his contributions to sports entertainment, professional wrestling, and WWE. He is the greatest promoter of all time, that’s going to go on his tombstone as of right now. Times change. It was time to move on and have someone younger, more forward-thinking, someone who has their finger a little more on the pulse of pop culture and wrestling fans. Paul Levesque [Triple H] was the guy to go with. I think it’s a positive thing for WWE.

