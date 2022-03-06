On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy the Broken One spoke about this evening’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he will team with Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy to face the team of Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and the icon Sting. Highlights from the show can be found below.

On getting to wrestle Sting in 2022:

If you would have asked me, ‘Is there a chance you’ll be wrestling Sting on pay-per-view in 2022?’ I would have laughed at you. I mean, if this was two years ago, I would have laughed at you know. So it’s very cool. Once again, Sting is a guy that I have the utmost respect for and he is even a generation ahead of me. I’m an old-timer in the game, you know, so to be able to get to work with him on this huge card in this very cool match. It’s something I’m super excited for.

Whether Jeff Hardy or Jose would be a better assistant:

Jeffrey Hardy [is better]. Jose is just trash outright. There’s nothing good about Jose, nothing good about Jose.

