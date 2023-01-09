John Cena is a huge fan of Broken Matt Hardy.

Hardy spoke about Cena’s love of his character during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he even fantasy-booked how fun it would have been to face Cena as that incarnation. Check out highlights below.

Says John Cena was a huge fan of Broken Matt:

Oh, boy. It would be fun to do ‘Broken’ Matt with John Cena. He was one of the ones whenever I sent a preview of The Final Deletion to [Chris] Jericho, they were in Japan, and there is a very famous story; Jericho showed it to John Cena, and John said, ‘Oh my God, this is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

How Cena watched every showing of the Final Deletion:

They started setting up different times — they were at this venue all day. So they said, like, ‘1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 5:30… These are the showing times, you have to be here on time, and if you show up two seconds late, you don’t come in the room.’ So they showed it throughout the day to the WWE guys, and John Cena watched every viewing of it. That was one of the first things — he was so happy whenever I showed back up. He’s like, ‘Oh my God! I hope you get to do ‘Broken’ Matt here. I love that.

