Matt Hardy recalls a recent conversation he had with Randy Orton.

The Broken One briefly spoke about The Viper during an episode of his Extreme Life podcast, where he was making a point about how wrestlers need to constantly change their process in order to stay healthy. Hardy says he himself has been conditioning differently due to his age.

Once again, it’s very weird, as you get older, it’s just like you have to change things to keep your body in a certain condition and I’m constantly in a process of changing things. I actually had a lot of people that complimented the stuff at Double or Nothing and I’ve been doing a lot of balance training, as crazy as that sounds.

Hardy later says that he’s added a balance training to his routine following a conversation he had with Orton. Apparently Orton told Hardy that his body was messed up from years of performing his signature RKO maneuver.

I’ve been doing balance training because just like, I had a long conversation with Randy Orton. He was talking about how messed up his body was just from doing the RKO over and over and over again and you know, I told him, ‘You can only imagine how my hips and lower back feel after all those leg drops over all the years’ but he was just talking about how bad his balance was, that he didn’t realize and that kind of got me thinking and I’ve done more balance training than anything else recently and I feel like it’s helped me on my movement and whatnot and hopefully my flexibility.

Orton has been out of action for over a year, with no signs that he will return. WWE recently paid tribute to the former world champion by releasing the “Top 20” Greatest RKOs of all time. You can check that out here.

