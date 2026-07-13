Matt Hardy says The Hardys are still focused on helping build new stars in TNA.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy discussed his current mentality as a veteran performer and said he and Jeff Hardy want to remain relevant while also helping elevate others.

My mentality on my end, I mean, we still, Jeff and I, we have always been very giving. And we do want to make stars. Our point in this whole program with The Righteous is to make them into stars as much as we can.

Hardy said he and Jeff have also discussed doing more singles work again.

We’ve talked about, too, about doing some single stuff even coming up going forward a little bit, dipping back into that. We might even see a little sampling of that with Jeff versus Nic Nemeth, which is going to be interesting. That should be a match that will sell a lot of tickets, no doubt about it, for that show in Philadelphia.

Hardy said the goal is to stay relevant while helping others move up.

Our goal is to give back because what we want to do is stay relevant and still seem like we’re hip and cool, but still help put people over.

Hardy said there are times when veterans can help younger talent develop before fully putting them over.

There’s times where someone can be so new or maybe not good enough or maybe hasn’t reached a point where they understand all the way what they’re doing and what pro wrestling is. We can work with these people and beat them or whatever, and we can kind of help them in some ways.

Hardy said there are also times when the right move is to help make another act.

There are times where we can feel that these guys are good and they are ready to do their own thing because they get what pro wrestling is and that we can try and make them. That’s been our goal with this whole thing with The Righteous. That has been our goal from day one.

Hardy said he and Jeff want to see The Righteous become TNA Tag Team Champions.

We definitely want to see them as the tag champs. Something Jeff and I do, and we say this to people all the time, no joke, we even [expletive] with Nic Nemeth about it, like, hey, we’re just still waiting on somebody to have a longer line than us at the meet and greet. That’s what we want. That’s what we’re challenging each of you guys to do. Come on, let’s do it. Let’s get someone over.

Hardy said there could be more additions to TNA’s tag team scene.

There’s a couple tag team names we’ve been throwing around. There’s a couple people we’ve talked about. So, hopefully there will be some more new tag teams coming in. And we’ll see. Maybe we’ll put together some people as tags and we will see.

Hardy said he and Jeff want compelling stories, but are also willing to help build other names.

Jeff and I, dude, we just want to stay relevant. We want to be involved in a compelling story. We want to be put in a position to succeed. But with all that being said, we’re totally fine with putting people over and trying to build people and make people into stars.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.