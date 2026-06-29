Matt Hardy believes TNA Wrestling should feature more decisive finishes on its pay-per-view events, arguing that fans deserve clear winners and losers after paying to watch the company’s biggest shows.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy explained that while disqualifications and outside interference have their place in wrestling, he prefers pay-per-view matches to have definitive conclusions whenever possible.

“I’m a big believer that pay-per-views should have clean finishes. I’m not saying every single match has to end completely clean, because sometimes there’s a storyline reason not to do that, but I think the majority of your pay-per-view matches should have a winner and a loser. Fans are paying to see those matches. They’re investing their time and their money. They want to see a conclusion. They want to feel like what they watched actually mattered.”

Hardy said television is a better place for protecting wrestlers through controversial finishes, while pay-per-views should focus on delivering satisfying conclusions that move stories forward.

“TV is where you can get away with more of those non-finishes or those protected finishes because you’re trying to get people to tune in next week. But on pay-per-view, I think people deserve an ending. If somebody wins, let them win. If somebody loses, let them lose. Then tell the next chapter of the story from there.”

While Hardy acknowledged there will always be exceptions depending on the storyline, he believes decisive finishes ultimately help strengthen both championships and rivalries.

“You don’t have to protect everybody all the time. Sometimes losing is part of the story. Sometimes winning is part of making somebody. I just think when fans leave a pay-per-view, they should feel like they got closure on those matches and got what they paid to see.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.