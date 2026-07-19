Matt Hardy says TNA intended to build its television product around the Hardy Boyz before the brothers returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt discussed the negotiations that occurred while the Broken Universe was at the height of its popularity.

“We were negotiating to re-sign with TNA, and we were committed. We were all in. “Jeff Jarrett had great ideas for Broken Universe stuff and different things we were going to do.”

Matt said Anthem executives Ed Nordholm and Leonard Asper visited the Hardy Compound while attempting to secure new contracts with the brothers.

“Ed Nordholm and Len Asper from Anthem came here to our house to talk to us a couple of times because their whole goal was, ‘Get the Hardys. We have to get the Hardys locked down. That’s it.’ “They were going to build the show around us because we were so hot at that time.”

Matt also recalled receiving difficult late-night messages from Jarrett during the negotiations.

“There would be times where, at two in the morning, he would send Jeff and me these really negative, vulgar texts like, ‘If you don’t sign right now, I’ll take this money,’ and, ‘I’m going to do this.’ “He would call Jeff often. I would tell Jeff, ‘When he calls you saying that, if he’s being vulgar or rude, you don’t have to deal with that. Just stand your ground.’”

Matt said the negotiations changed after Jarrett returned to a position of influence within TNA.

“There was money that Ed Nordholm had promised us, and then Jeff came in as talent relations or his right-hand man. He was going to have more control and have creative influence, which I know is what he wanted to do. He wanted to get back in the saddle because TNA is Jeff Jarrett in so many ways.”

Once their TNA contracts expired, Matt said WWE presented the brothers with a strong offer.

“We had gotten the Broken stuff so over, and as soon as our contracts were up, we had been reached out to by WWE. They offered us a really good offer to go back. “Obviously, we returned, and that’s when the magical WrestleMania 33 moment happened.”

Matt believes the Hardy Boyz leaving TNA contributed to Jarrett’s eventual departure from the promotion.

“They were going to build the whole company around us. Us leaving was, I feel, a pretty big blow to TNA at that time. “That was a big part of telling the story about Jeff reaching rock bottom with how all that stuff went.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.