AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who questioned why there wasn’t more outrage for the Hardys being on Dark: Elevation, when many were unhappy that Jeff Hardy use to wrestle constantly for WWE Main Event.

The Broken One begins by stating that AEW President Tony Khan has the utmost respect for legends in the industry, and that neither Jeff nor himself were unhappy working Dark: Elevation as it gives them the opportunity to wrestle young and upcoming talents. His full statement reads:

Cuz you follow me, @ChangaYT, I’ll give you insight. TK treats veterans/legend with the utmost respect & uses us the same. It’s refreshing. Tony asked us if we were ok being on & we were both happy to. We want to work with young stars like Top Flight. It’s a treat to work at AEW.

You can watch the Hardys tonight in action on AEW Dark: Elevation. Check out Matt’s tweet below.