On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about the legendary WWE tag team Too Cool, and how he thinks the group would have benefited from being in the classic TLC matches that were made famous by the Hardys, Edge & Christian, and the Dudley Boyz. Highlights from the Broken One’s show can be found below.

Thinks Too Cool would have been more beloved if they were apart of TLC matches:

“If they would have been involved like in the TLC stuff, if they had been in the in the Ladder Matches, the Table Matches, and TLC Matches, they’d have been a lot more beloved. I think they were great. I think they were a very integral part of the tag team division at this time and they were over huge. Every night. They were one of the biggest pops. But I feel like, just the three teams, you know, myself, my brother, Edge, Christian, and the Dudleyz, that were involved in that were almost like a level above everyone else because of our TLC contributions.”

Says Too Cool would have fit into that world well:

“I think they could have, I do think they could have, I think they would have been very smart and unique about the way they interacted and they would do some funny stuff, some comedy stuff, but I think there would have been room for them in there. I think they would have done okay in that.”

