Matt Hardy recently praised Undertaker’s involvement in WWE’s partnership with AAA, going as far as to say the WWE Hall of Famer deserves consideration for Booker of the Year.

While discussing the ongoing El Grande Americano storyline and Chad Gable’s recent AAA appearance, Hardy credited Undertaker’s creative influence for helping make the angle a success.

“Undertaker is in the running for Booker of the Year.”

“This whole thing has been so entertaining.”

Hardy said the storyline has managed to blend comedy, character work, and wrestling in a way that has connected with audiences.

“It has been one of the most entertaining things WWE has done.”

“Every week there’s something different.”

“Every week there’s something new.”

According to Hardy, one of the biggest reasons the story has worked is because everyone involved has fully committed to their roles.

“Everybody has bought into it.”

“Everybody has committed to it.”

“When everybody commits, that’s when these things work.”

Hardy specifically praised the presentation of Chad Gable’s El Grande Americano character and the way WWE has integrated it into the AAA relationship.

“They’ve gotten so much mileage out of it.”

“It’s become a major talking point.”

“People are invested in it.”

Hardy explained that wrestling storylines often succeed when they embrace their own identity rather than worrying about outside criticism.

“Sometimes wrestling is supposed to be fun.”

“Sometimes wrestling is supposed to be entertaining.”

“Not everything has to be deadly serious.”

He added that the angle has helped elevate everyone involved while creating genuine interest among fans.

“People want to see what’s next.”

“People are talking about it.”

“That’s the whole goal.”

Hardy also praised the creativity behind the concept and the willingness to take chances.

“It’s outside the box.”

“It’s different.”

“It stands out.”

Near the end of the discussion, Hardy reiterated his praise for Undertaker’s reported contributions to the storyline.

“Undertaker deserves a lot of credit.”

“He’s in the running for Booker of the Year.”

“This has been great stuff.”

Hardy concluded by noting that the success of the storyline demonstrates the value of strong character-driven wrestling.

“At the end of the day, people remember characters.”

“People remember stories.”

“This has been a really good example of that.”

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