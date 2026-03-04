With WrestleMania 42 approaching on April 18 and 19, questions are beginning to circulate about the event’s momentum. Reports have suggested that ticket sales for the Las Vegas show have been slower than expected, even with discounts and promotions appearing in recent weeks.

Matt Hardy recently discussed the situation on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, offering several possible explanations.

“It’s a tough sell,” Hardy said. “Vegas was so good last year and they did these record numbers. But it’s tough to go into the market two years back-to-back, and those tickets are pricy.”

From an economic perspective, Hardy suggested that entertainment spending still fluctuates following the pandemic-era financial shifts.

“Still economically, especially since the pandemic, it’s kind of been a roller coaster ride for everyone,” he explained. “It’s hard to justify spending that much money on tickets for entertainment that isn’t something you have to have in your everyday life to survive.”

Hardy believes running the same city two years in a row may have diluted the sense of rarity that usually surrounds WrestleMania destinations. WWE traditionally rotates locations across major markets to maintain the event’s “once-in-a-generation” travel appeal.

Beyond location, Hardy argued that the bigger issue may be creative momentum.

“I still think WWE does have a lot of buzz overall,” Hardy said. “But I also feel like they don’t have a white hot character, they don’t have a white hot story right now, and that’s the thing you need. That is what drives those great ticket sales.”

According to Hardy, the closest thing WWE currently has to that type of storyline is the rivalry between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. However, he noted that Reigns missing much of the Elimination Chamber build slowed the feud’s momentum.

Hardy concluded that WWE will ultimately determine whether the Las Vegas experiment worked once the event actually takes place.

Major events often rely on a combination of destination appeal, star power, and narrative urgency. WrestleMania traditionally thrives when all three align. Whether WrestleMania 42 can build that momentum in the final stretch remains to be seen.