Matt Hardy believes today’s championship reigns would feel more meaningful if top titleholders defended their championships on a more consistent basis.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy discussed the modern approach to title reigns, explaining that while long championship runs can be effective, they lose some of their impact when champions rarely put their titles on the line.

“I think champions should defend their championships more often. That’s part of what makes being champion special. You want people wondering if tonight could be the night the title changes hands. If a championship is only defended every once in a while, you lose a little bit of that anticipation. You know it’s probably not going to happen because there are so few opportunities. I understand wanting to protect champions. I understand wanting to make premium live events feel important. But I still think champions should be defending those titles more regularly.”

Hardy said frequent title defenses don’t necessarily require championship changes, but they do create greater suspense for fans watching each event.

“You don’t have to change the title every time it’s defended. That’s not what I’m saying. But when a champion is out there defending that championship on a regular basis, it reinforces that they’re the top person in the division. It also gives fans more opportunities to become invested because every defense feels like it matters. That’s part of what made championship wrestling so exciting for so many years.”

While acknowledging that wrestling has evolved, Hardy believes consistent title defenses remain one of the best ways to keep championships feeling prestigious.

“There are a lot of different philosophies in wrestling, and they’re all valid in their own ways. For me personally, I’d just like to see champions defending their titles a little more often because I think it makes those championships feel even more important.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.