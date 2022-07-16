On the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast the Broken One spoke about the Shane “Hurricane” Helms making a guest appearance at AEW Full Gear 2020, when he had a cameo in Hardy’s Elite Deletion matchup against Sammy Guevara. Check out why Hardy believes WWE hired Helms back after that AEW appearance in the highlights below.

Says Shane Helms appearing in AEW got him rehired in WWE:

“After [Shane Helms] showed up on AEW, when he was at Elite Deletion, they automatically called him to come back and I know he had spoke to them a little bit. But like that was the best move you could possibly do. Just getting booked on AEW is your best shot at getting hired back at WWE.”

How WWE thought he might be going their full-time:

“If they think you might be going there. So I know a couple days after the Elite Deletion aired, they were back on the phone with him and they were getting ready to hire him back. So I’m glad all that worked out.”

