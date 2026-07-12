Matt Hardy says WWE still has to focus on making new stars, even while leaning on proven names at the top of the card.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy discussed WWE’s current main event scene and the challenge of balancing established stars with younger talent.

I think SummerSlam, they have to have a big marquee match with two top-tier stars clashing. But I do think after that, I think him versus Ricky Saints would be great. I think him versus Ethan Page would be great. No doubt.

Co-host Jon Alba argued that WWE has several names who could benefit from working with established main event talent.

Sami Zayn’s in his 40s, too, but he’s a fresh main event guy. We haven’t seen him presented in the title picture consistently in his career in WWE. I’d argue that Sami Zayn had the most compelling character on television this year in WWE. And he has this nine-day championship reign where you could have maybe given something a little fresh in this main event scene for a few months longer.

Hardy said he believes Oba Femi is one name WWE appears to be preparing for a major spot.

I think the first guy that is going to be interjected into the fold is going to be Oba Femi. They seem like they have set his trajectory.

Alba then brought up Bron Breakker and questioned whether WWE had lost momentum with him after delaying his bigger main-event push.

Bron Breakker was supposed to be in the main event of WrestleMania this year. He has the big turn against Seth Rollins. He’s walking around with the title for a week and then it just stops. Then he’s not in the main event of WrestleMania. Then he’s instead going back and forth in a tag team. He’s losing to Seth Rollins. And now he’s back where he started a year ago.

Hardy said injuries affected Breakker’s momentum, but added that WWE has still kept him in the mix.

I still think they have him in the mix. They still have him working with Seth Rollins and top guys and even having him in a position as tag team champions, it still kind of keeps him elevated. It makes him seem more important. I think they’re trying to keep him in the loop as far as that goes.

Hardy said WWE may be making decisions based on who can sell tickets and merchandise.

You also have to have people in the main event that are going to sell tickets. I would imagine they are just looking at numbers, whatever the merch stuff is. That goes a long ways. TKO, I’ve heard this rumor on the street, they’re really into making money. So I would imagine that’s probably one of their dominating factors.

Alba pushed back, saying wrestlers cannot prove they can draw unless they are first given the chance.

Someone can’t make money and sell tickets until you give them an opportunity to do that. That’s where wrestling is different than any other sport. You have to put somebody in a position to succeed to get over fully in pro wrestling. If you’re an elite talent quarterback in the NFL, you’re going to start. You’re going to get the opportunities. In wrestling, you can be an elite-level talent in terms of your intangibles, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get the opportunities if the person who holds the pen doesn’t allow you to have that.

Hardy said WWE has historically operated with clear layers of talent.

One thing I think is very, and I still think TKO kind of does this too, but it was very much a Vince thing and management at the time. They very much had layers of guys. There was like the top guys and then guys right underneath and then guys middle of the road. They always kind of, people would move in those different categories and whatnot.

Hardy said WWE is likely going with the names it believes can draw the most.

I think WWE, it is what it is. I think they are going to the well with who they think is going to sell. Who is going to sell the most tickets? Who’s going to sell the most shows? Who is going to be the biggest draw on the show? I think that is what their intent is.

Hardy said that approach still comes with a long-term responsibility.

With that being said, you still have to make guys for the future because these guys aren’t going to last forever. There’s a shelf life on everybody. We’re all mortal here. Even if we do say that we are forever and we’re infinite, we’re all mortal. It just is what it is.

Alba said delaying planned star-making moments can be risky because circumstances can change.

At some point, when you plan so far in advance that you want to bring someone to this point, at some point down the line, [expletive] happens. Guys get hurt, people lose interest, they run into a bad angle that cools someone off, a lot of things can happen. They’re betting a lot on Oba Femi that Oba Femi will still be as hot as he is right now, six months from now at WrestleMania, because it might not be the case.

Hardy agreed that WWE’s plans can always change.

Anything can happen in the WWE, bro.

Hardy also pointed to AEW’s MJF as an example of someone who has become a top star through consistency.

MJF has done such a great job because he’s so different from anybody else. The way he presents himself, the way he is, he’s not afraid to be an [expletive]. He’ll go out there, he’ll talk [expletive]. He’s very smart in the way he speaks as well with everything, even the way he acts on social media, the way he carries himself. And to me, he seems like the elite star there right now.

Hardy said the key is giving wrestlers consistency and getting fans emotionally invested.

Sometimes I just feel like they have to find a focus on some of these guys to just get more emotion involved in these guys. They have to find a way to get people emotionally invested in these people so it carries through. So they’re not just a great wrestler.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.