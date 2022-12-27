On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy recalled what it was like working under someone who was as unpredictable as Vince McMahon in WWE.

“I’ve seen him quit on people for having a bad punch, you know, whatever. It’s just, yeah, he’s just so he’s very matter of factly. You know, just like, I see this, I like this person, I got his back. Oh I saw this, it was terrible, get them out of here, fire them, tell him to go home, whatever. I mean, I’ve seen some very erratic conduct. I didn’t want to say erratic behavior. But I mean, I’ve seen some very erratic conduct in behavior from Vince as well, when it comes to making decisions like that.

I mean, just if someone rubs him the right way, and he’s like, supportive of that person, usually pretty solidly has their back. You know, you have to do a lot to like, p*ss Vince off if he legitimately likes you.

But there are some people when he’s beginning to form a bond with that there’s just something that, you know, rubs him the wrong way. And he can cut them off right from the beginning, and just like not even give them an opportunity.”