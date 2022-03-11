AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to share an Easter Egg after his brother, Jeff Hardy, debuted for the promotion on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The Broken One reveals that he wore the same outfit that he did last time he was in the ring with Jeff in WWE. Check it out below

As an Easter egg in Hardys lore, I wore the same outfit on #AEWDynamite that I wore the last time we were in a ring together. It connects our time apart. Did you notice? #BloodOverEverything pic.twitter.com/JGLbb2fjpd — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2022

Lucha Bros manager Alex Abrahantes issued a short statement celebrating one-year in AEW. He writes, “1 year ago today, my life changed. Little did I know when I uttered the words Penta Says, what would eventually happen. I am grateful to be doing what I love. Thank you to @penta_zero_miedo @reyfenixmx @BASTARDPAC @CodyRhodes and @TonyKhan for taking a chance on me.”