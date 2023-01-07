No one has had more wild stories than Ric Flair, and AEW superstar Matt Hardy has graced us with another one.

The Broken One shared the tale on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he recalled the Nature Boy convincing Shawn Michaels to drink during a WWE UK tour back in 2007. This occurred after Michaels faced John Cena in a near 60-minute classic on Raw. Check out the full story below.

How Flair wanted to celebrate with Cena and Michaels after their 50-plus minute classic in London:

Do you remember the match John Cena and Shawn Michaels had over in the UK? It was something like 48 minutes, 50 minutes, or something along those lines. I’ll never forget, so Ric Flair, who is insane, we all love the insane Ric Flair right? Ric’s the best, and I remember he was there that night he’s like, “Oh my God, you’re the man Cena. John you’re the champ.” And he said, “All right, we’re gonna get together and we’ll have some drinks down at the bar. We’re on an international trip so we’re hanging out and I remember Ric kept putting over Shawn Michaels and Shawn at this point was not drinking and he’s like very religious, doing his deal.

How Flair was annoying Michaels until he had some drinks with them:

Ric was down there just constantly annoying the shit out of Shawn. He’s like, “Come on.” He said, “Look at the champ John, he’s the leader now, he’s having some drinks. Shawn, you can have a drink. That doesn’t mean you’re a bad guy. You can have a drink. Celebrate. You guys had a hell of a match tonight, you went 50 minutes, you did this, you did that. Ric finally got Shawn to cave and have some drinks, right, so he’s sitting back there with some drinks and you see the old Shawn’s starting to come out.

Hardy imitates Michaels, who did get drunk and started to talk trash to Jeff Hardy and Umaga:

“Look at you for instance, Jeff Hardy, Shawn Michaels wannabe.” He said, “People know that I’m the real deal.” He said, “You think you’re hot shit right now just because people love you, well that’s not it. I mean, people will always believe in me. Are they going to believe in you like that? “Look at the big man over here. Hey, I’m credible. People believe that like if I superkick you, they know I can beat you with that.” I remember Umaga bucked up, he said, Why don’t you give it a shot right now then? Go ahead.” Shawn said, “Whoa, brother, I’m working, brother. Come on, work with me brother. I’m just working, I’m working.”

How hilarious the situation was because Flair was the devil on Michaels shoulder:

It was hilarious though because Jeff’s just laughing. It’s like, “This is so cool. Shawn Michaels is just talking shit to me.” And then Umaga called him out immediately, and you see Shawn back off.That’s one of my favorite stories because Shawn never did that at that time. Ric Flair playing the devil on his shoulder,“Come on Shawn. Just have a couple of drinks. It’s not gonna kill you.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)