On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star said he would like team with his brother Jeff for ‘one last match’ against Edge and Christian. They had classic matches in WWE. The only problem is that Edge is in WWE while Matt, Jeff, and Christian are under contract with AEW.

“Our rivalry is just so iconic. I feel like that would be a pretty amazing way to end it, having one last match with those guys.”

Transcription via Wrestling Inc.