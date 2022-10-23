During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed various topics.

During it, he named his favorite version of The Undertaker whether that be the original deadman, biker Taker, or Big Evil. explained why ‘Taker’s original persona was his favorite.

“The original I think [is my favourite Undertaker gimmick]. I mean, even later on whenever he brought that version back, and the way he did it there. I mean, that’s just the essence of The Undertaker. He was great when he did the biker ‘Taker and ‘Big Evil’ [and] whatnot. And I know he enjoyed it because it gave him a chance to really be him and express his personality, which was very similar to how he was, you know, a lot of the true Mark Callaway shined in that character. But I love the original version with the long chilling entrance where he takes his time. I mean, that’s like, it would give you chills. I loved being in the ring, whether I was teaming with him or working against him whenever he would come out with that entrance. I mean, it was amazing. I mean, just to sit there and be in the ring and watch him come down the aisle was just, it would give you goosebumps every single time.”

